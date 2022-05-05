New York-based Hanover Bancorp. sets terms for $30M IPO

Hanover Bancorp (HNVR) has sets terms for its proposed $30M initial public offering.

The bank, which serves the New York City metro area, plans to offer 1.36M shares priced between $21 and $23 per share. If priced at the midpoint at $22 per share, the deal would raise $29.9M.

Underwriters will be granted a 30-day option to buy up to 205K additional shares at the public price. Stephens Inc. and Piper Sandler are serving as bookrunners.

Hanover said it expects the deal to generate net proceeds of around $27M if priced at $22 per share. If the underwriter’s option is exercised in full, net proceeds would be $31.2M.

