Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) +7.8% in Thursday's trading and is one of the top two gainers on the S&P 500 despite the broader market selloff, after raising its profit and sales guidance for the full year, highlighting continued strength in pricing in the lithium and bromine businesses.

RBC Capital's Arun Viswanathan maintains his Outperform rating and $276 price target on Albemarle (ALB) after the beat and raise, noting that global lithium markets remain extremely tight and prices in China have declined modestly on COVID lockdowns, not any demand weakness.

Albemarle (ALB) could realize significant additional upside in realized lithium prices in H2 2022 and in 2023, KeyBanc analysts say.

The exposure to higher pricing "will inevitably drive consensus higher as EBITDA guide of $1.85B is 48% above consensus," according to Cowen.

But Morgan Stanley's Vincent Andrews maintains an Underweight rating on the stock, predicting "more twists and turns good, bad and indifferent" given ongoing energy dynamics and supply chain issues.

"Higher lithium prices are not new news, but Albemarle's ability to enjoy them outside of their Chinese spot exposure is clearly a very positive surprise vs. initial 2022 guidance three months ago, which... did not appear to contemplate this type of outcome so soon," Andrews writes.

Lithium mining peer Livent (LTHM) -3.5%, giving back a small piece of Wednesday's 30% surge following its own strong earnings beat and raise.