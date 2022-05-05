Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) shares dipped ~6% on Thursday as Bernstein and Susquehanna cut their price targets on the stock following the firm's Q1 report.

The aerospace supplier generated adj. earnings of $0.03 per share in the quarter on revenue of $1.18B that grew +31% Y/Y. Both metrics comfortably beat Wall Street estimates.

"Although Spirit (SPR) beat expectations on top and bottom lines, raw material costs increases drove up the negative cost adjustments on the Boeing 737 program, while lower production rates and cost for rework on the Boeing 787 and additional costs on the Airbus A350 resulted in a $25.8M net forward loss in the Commercial segment, wrote SA columnist Dhierin Bechai in an analysis on the stock.

Spirit’s backlog at the end of the quarter was ~$36B, with work packages on all commercial platforms in the Airbus and Boeing backlog. Free cash flow usage for the quarter was $298M, as compared to a usage of $198M in the same period of 2021 - reflecting first quarter headwinds as well as the impacts of the Russia/Ukraine conflicts.

Shares lost 7% of their value and continue to be down shortly before 2.30PM ET.

As a result, both Bernstein and Susquehanna cut their targets on the stock, from $66 to $58 and $55 to $50, respectively.