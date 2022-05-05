Want to play Fortnite on your iPhone? Microsoft's got you covered with Xbox Cloud Gaming

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) said Thursday that it is making Epic Games popular Fortnite title available on its Xbox Cloud Gaming platform--and that gamers will be able to play the game for free on their Apple (AAPL) iOS devices.

Microsoft (MSFT) said it will make Fortnite available for free on "supported browser-enabled devices," according to Catherine Gluckstein, vice president and head of product for Xbox Cloud Gaming. Gluckstein said players will need a Microsoft (MSFT) account and an iPhone iPad, Android phone or tablet or Windows PC to play Fortnite via the Xbox Cloud platform.

The move comes amid an ongoing court battle between Apple (AAPL) and Fortnite publisher Epic stemming from a dispute over payment options on Apple's (AAPL) App Store. Apple (AAPL) removed Fortnite from the App Store nearly two years ago.

It is estimated that Fortnite has helped Epic generate more than $9 billion in revenue.

Microsoft (MSFT) Chief Executive Satya Nadella said in tweet that his company was making Fortnite available as part of "our commitment to use the power of the cloud to bring great games to more people across more devices."

Earlier this year, Nvidia (NVDA) began offering access to Fortnite on iOS devices via its own GeForce Now service.