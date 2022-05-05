Sirius XM, Formula One renew media rights through 2024

Minardi Formula 1 race car

Sjoerd van der Wal/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

  • Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) and Formula One (NASDAQ:FWONA) have extended a media rights deal, providing for audio coverage of the races nationwide through 2024.
  • All the races will be available to those on the company's radios and its SXM app from start to finish, utilizing the BBC 5 Live radio coverage.
  • The multi-year extension coincides with this weekend's high-profile Miami Grand Prix.
  • Along with live coverage, Sirius XM is offering exclusive pre- and post-race programming. And a new weekly show dedicated to the races, Wheel to Wheel, will air Wednesday nights exclusively on Sirius XM.
