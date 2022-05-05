Vanguard, BlackRock, & State Street growth ETFs sink amid Wall Street sell-off

May 05, 2022 3:10 PM ET By: Jason Capul, SA News Editor

Passively managed growth exchange traded funds have been clobbered amid the sell-off on Wall Street on Thursday. The market's big three ETF providers, Vanguard, BlackRock (BLK) and State Street Corporation (STT), have experienced a sea of red across their large-, mid-, and small-cap growth funds.

Large-Cap Growth ETFs: Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) -5.7%, iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) -5.5%, and SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG) -5.5%.

Mid-Cap Growth ETFs: Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (VOT) -5%, iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (IJK) -4.9%, and SPDR S&P 40 Mid Cap Growth ETF (MDYG) -4.8%.

Small-Cap Growth ETFs: Vanguard Small Cap Growth ETF (VBK) -5.6%, iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (IJT) -5%, and SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Growth ETF (SLYG) -5%.

Broad markets continue to sell-off heading into the market close as the Nasdaq (COMP.IND) is -5.5%, S&P 500 (SP500) -4% and Dow (DJI) has dropped -3.5%.

While red appears across Wall Street, there has been a few bright spots. See some of the exchange traded funds that saw significant gains during Thursday's slide.

