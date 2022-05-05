CF Industries (NYSE:CF) expects the U.S. plant it plans to build with Mitsui to produce low-carbon ammonia for fuel will cost ~$2B, CEO Tony Will said Thursday, according to Reuters.

The companies will share the cost, with CF Industries (CF) owning 52% of the planned joint venture and Mitsui (OTCPK:MITSY) owning the rest.

"Given the fact that we generated $2.8B of free cash flow in the last 12 months, [$2B] is imminently affordable and not a crazy amount," Will said about the plant's cost during the fertilizer maker's earnings conference call.

The plant is expected to produce 1M-1.4M metric tons/year and will be aimed toward exports, Will said on the call.

CF (CF) is scrambling to get fertilizer to U.S. farmers as poor conditions delay spring planting at a time when crop production has rarely been more important: "It is going to be a very tight logistical window... We've had a lot of customers calling wanting to move product promptly, and I can tell you we're busy working long hours to make sure that happens," Senior VP Bert Frost said, the Wall Street Journal reports.

CF Industries (CF) reported Q1 net earnings surged nearly six-fold to $883M while net sales nearly tripled Y/Y to $2.87B.