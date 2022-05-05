Upland Software cracks 11% on series of price target cut
- Upland Software (UPLD) -11% shares are down 11% on Thursday, after the company reported its first-quarter results and gave an outlook.
- The stocks fall as the software industry is trading through the rough session.
- Upland Software is trading 11% lower after reporting its Q1 numbers and a series of analyst downgrades.
- Raymond James maintains outperform rating and cuts PT to $24 from $30. UPLD “remains well-positioned to report improving growth/profitability as 2022 progresses,” and an improved outlook for organic growth should support the stock.
- Needham cuts PT to $25 from $40 and maintains a buy rating. Analyst further said that the company beats on revenue and EPS.
- Margins may come under pressure in coming quarters as S&M spending remains elevated Truist Securities maintains buy rating with PT of $30.
- Analyst states that the results are solid amid positive fundamental metrics.