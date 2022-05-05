Cannabis grower Bright Green to go public through direct listing on May 9

May 05, 2022

Cannabis Industry And Investments Exploding In Profits Concept High Quality

Darren415/iStock via Getty Images

Cannabis grower Bright Green Corp. (BGXX) said it plans to go public through a direct listing on or around May 9.

The company said certain registered shareholders plan to offer up to 158.3M shares. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Bright Green has applied to list the shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BGXX. The company is being advised by EF Hutton.

In a private placement in May, Bright Green issued 300K shares to two existing shareholders for $10 per share. In January, the company privately placed 12.5K shares at $4 per share.

Based in Florida, Bright Green has been conditionally authorized by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to cultivate and sell cannabis for medical, research and manufacturing purposes.

The company has not yet started commercial operations. For 2021, it reported a net loss of $2.5M.

For a more in-depth view of Bright Green, check out SA contributor Donovan Jones’s “Bright Green Files for US Direct Listing”.

