Cannabis grower Bright Green Corp. (BGXX) said it plans to go public through a direct listing on or around May 9.

The company said certain registered shareholders plan to offer up to 158.3M shares. Bright Green will not receive any proceeds from the sale.

Bright Green has applied to list the shares on Nasdaq under the symbol BGXX. The company is being advised by EF Hutton.

In a private placement in May, Bright Green issued 300K shares to two existing shareholders for $10 per share. In January, the company privately placed 12.5K shares at $4 per share.

Based in Florida, Bright Green has been conditionally authorized by the US Drug Enforcement Agency to cultivate and sell cannabis for medical, research and manufacturing purposes.

The company has not yet started commercial operations. For 2021, it reported a net loss of $2.5M.

