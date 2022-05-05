WestRock Company (NYSE:WRK +2.4%) is working its way to a modest gain despite a deep selloff gripping markets on Thursday.

The Atlanta-based corrugated packaging company is one of less than 20 S&P stocks in the green on the day as the index marks its largest loss by points since 2020. The impetus for the contrarian trend in shares are big beats on top and bottom lines for the first quarter alongside a rosy forecast for the full year.

“We delivered an outstanding second quarter, reporting record revenue and impressive adjusted earnings growth despite facing continued challenges from inflation, higher supply chain costs and labor shortages,” CEO David B. Sewell said. “We remain focused on execution, and today have increased the midpoint of our full year guidance.”

He added that the company has been operating against such strong demand that it is “basically in a sold-out environment” and the backlog continues to grow. That demand picture and a lack of meaningful impact from external impacts appear to have inspired confidence in the company amidst a market not keen to place confidence in many stocks at all.

Building this even further, the company authorized a new 25 million share repurchase program, representing about 10% of outstanding shares.

The stock rose about 2.4% shortly before Thursday’s close.

Dig into the company’s valuation.