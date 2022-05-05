EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) rose sharply on Thursday after the custom software and consulting provider reported first-quarter results that topped expectations and issued quarter that was above estimates, providing relief to investors.

For the second quarter, EPAM Systems (EPAM) said it expects revenue to be at least $1.14 billion, which would be up 29% year-over-year. A consensus of Wall Street analysts were expecting the company to generate $1.09 billion in revenue in the second quarter.

Additionally, it expects earnings per share to be at least $0.73 per share and adjusted earnings to be at least $1.70 per share, compared to estimates of $1.71 per share.

EPAM Systems (EPAM) rose more than 8.5% to $340.80, bucking a broader market sell-off. Year-to-date, shares have fallen nearly 47%, outpacing the decline seen in the broader indices.

Newton, Pennsylvania-based EPAM's (EPAM) first-quarter results also topped estimates, as the company earned an adjusted $2.49 per share on $1.17 billion in revenue, up 49.8% year-over-year.

Analysts were expecting the company to earn an adjusted $1.77 per share on $1.06 billion in sales.

In April, Morgan Stanley cut its price target on EPAM Systems (EPAM) nearly in half, citing worries over Russia's invasion of Ukraine.