Why did Nio stock plummet today? Delisting fears

Nio (NYSE:NIO -16.7%) fell sharply on Thursday after being added to the list of companies at risk of being delisted due to not meeting audit and reporting requirements.

Nio (NIO) provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act amid the increased regulatory focus. The EV upstart said it is aware that the company has been provisionally identified by the SEC under the HFCAA and understands that it may be delisted as a result of the auditor used for its filing of the annual report. Nio is actively exploring possible solutions to protect the interest of its stakeholders, including a secondary listing of its Class A ordinary shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.

Shares of Nio (NIO) traded as low as $14.87 on Thursday. Nio was part of big down day in the electric vehicle sector on broad macroeconomic concerns.