Netlist jumps after win in Google patent litigation
May 05, 2022 3:43 PM ETNetlist, Inc. (NLST), GOOGL, GOOGBy: Joshua Fineman, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) skyrocketed 30% after a win in Google (NASDAQ:GOOGL) patent lawsuit.
- Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) won a victory in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of California for its '912 patent, according to a legal filing.
- Netlist's motion for summary judgement (i.e. that Google is not entitled to intervening rights as to Claim 16) is granted, Judge Richard Seeborg ruled.
- Recall on Dec. 6 Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) shares fell 17% after the company was awarded zero dollars in damages in a breach of contract dispute with Samsung. Netlist had soared 20% on Oct. 25 after the Irvine, Calif.-based memory and storage technology company won a victory in a breach of contract case involving Samsung.
- Netlist (OTCQB:NLST) first filed the complaint against Google (GOOGL) in 2009.
