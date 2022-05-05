Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY -17.8%) shares led the S&P in losses on Thursday after offering a disappointing earnings release and lowered guidance at a very inopportune time.

The slide was provoked initially by a print that came up short of analyst estimates for the first quarter as expenses outpaced revenue growth. Further, the company guided for Q2 revenue well below consensus amid a confluence of macroeconomic headwinds.

While the pessimistic print was enough to provoke a post-market drawdown, the move was exacerbated by broader erosion in the eCommerce sector on Thursday as popular pandemic stocks like Wayfair (W -24.9%), eBay (EBAY -12.4%), and Shopify (SHOP -16.2%) all sold off sharply.

