May 05, 2022

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY -17.8%) shares led the S&P in losses on Thursday after offering a disappointing earnings release and lowered guidance at a very inopportune time.

The slide was provoked initially by a print that came up short of analyst estimates for the first quarter as expenses outpaced revenue growth. Further, the company guided for Q2 revenue well below consensus amid a confluence of macroeconomic headwinds.

While the pessimistic print was enough to provoke a post-market drawdown, the move was exacerbated by broader erosion in the eCommerce sector on Thursday as popular pandemic stocks like Wayfair (W -24.9%), eBay (EBAY -12.4%), and Shopify (SHOP -16.2%) all sold off sharply.

Read more on the sentiment shift on high-flying eCommerce stocks as interest rates rise.

