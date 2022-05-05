Steels lead natural resource equities lower, even as commodity prices hang in

  • US hot rolled steel traded either side of flat Thursday, even as steel stocks like US Steel (X), Steel Dynamics (STLD) and Nucor (NUE) traded down 8-9%.
  • Aluminum traded ~1% lower, but Alcoa (AA) lost 8% on the day; copper prices fell a bit more than 1%, while Freeport (FCX) lost ~5%.
  • In energy, oil prices (USO) rose Thursday, while oil equities (XLE) fell over 2%.
  • Rising interest rates pressured equity markets Thursday, with the Nasdaq (QQQ) down over 5% and S&P 500 (SPY) down ~4%; though tight physical markets buoyed commodity prices, commodity-linked equities were not immune from the equity selloff.
