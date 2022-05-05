U.S. oil production likely will rise by as much as 600K bbl/day this year, and analysts predicting growth as high as 1M bbl/day are "too aggressive," Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) CEO Scott Sheffield said on Thursday, suggesting oil prices could rise further.

The U.S. Energy Information Administration forecasts oil production will rise by ~800K bbl/day this year to average 12M bbl/day, but that figure will prove difficult to reach given supply chain and labor constraints, Sheffield said during the company's earnings conference call.

Pioneer (PXD), the largest oil producer in the Permian Basin, expects to increase its own oil production by no more than 5% this year, to 350K-365K bbl/day.

The company expects Q2 production costs will increase nearly 20% Q/Q on various bottlenecks, as well as high diesel and steel prices, after Q1 production costs jumped to $11.14/boe from $9.23/boe in the prior quarter.

"Too many think-tank firms are way too high on US production," Sheffield said on the call, noting U.S. oil output has stayed relatively flat for several months this year despite a rising number of working drilling rigs.

Pioneer Natural Resources (PXD) +1% in Thursday's trading despite broad and deep market losses after beating Q1 earnings estimates and announcing a best-in-class dividend.