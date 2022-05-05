Luna Foundation Guard becomes top 10 largest bitcoin holder after latest buy

May 05, 2022 3:53 PM ETTerraUSD (UST-USD), BTC-USD, LUNA-USDBy: Max Gottlich, SA News Editor1 Comment

Bitcoin network concept on digital Screen

da-kuk/E+ via Getty Images

The Luna Foundation Guard has become one of the top 10 largest bitcoin (BTC-USD) holders after it bought an additional 37,863 BTC ($1.5B) in an effort to further strengthen its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST-USD) reserves, according to a Twitter post Thursday.

Note that stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of a more "stable" asset such as the U.S. dollar.

Regarding its most recent transaction, the LFG made purchases in the form of two over-the-counter deals, including $1B TerraUSD (UST-USD) for $1B of bitcoin (BTC-USD) with cryptocurrency prime broker Genesis Global Trading. It also acquired $500M of BTC from hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the tweet read.

In turn, the reserve now holds a total of roughly $3.5B in bitcoin (BTC-USD), or 80,394 coins, making it the one of the top 10 largest bitcoin holders in the world, according to data from BitInfoCharts. The largest BTC whale owns 1.33% of all BTC in circulation.

The foundations' latest bitcoin (BTC-USD) purchase brings it another step closer to achieving its goal of accumulating $10B of stablecoin reserves by the end of Q3.

“For the first time, you’re starting to see a pegged currency that is attempting to observe the Bitcoin standard,” said Do Kwon, CEO and co-founder of Terraform Labs, as quoted by CNBC. “It’s making a strong directional bet that keeping a lot of those foreign reserves in the form of a digital native currency is going to be a winning recipe.”

Meanwhile, Luna (LUNA-USD -7.4%), the governance token of the Terra blockchain, is dropping to around $80 in afternoon trading amid a broader crypto selloff. Bitcoin (BTC-USD -9.0%) is falling to $36.3K.

In February, Terraform Labs and its CEO was ordered to comply with SEC subpoenas.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.