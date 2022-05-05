The Luna Foundation Guard has become one of the top 10 largest bitcoin (BTC-USD) holders after it bought an additional 37,863 BTC ($1.5B) in an effort to further strengthen its stablecoin TerraUSD (UST-USD) reserves, according to a Twitter post Thursday.

Note that stablecoins are digital tokens pegged to the value of a more "stable" asset such as the U.S. dollar.

Regarding its most recent transaction, the LFG made purchases in the form of two over-the-counter deals, including $1B TerraUSD (UST-USD) for $1B of bitcoin (BTC-USD) with cryptocurrency prime broker Genesis Global Trading. It also acquired $500M of BTC from hedge fund Three Arrows Capital, the tweet read.

In turn, the reserve now holds a total of roughly $3.5B in bitcoin (BTC-USD), or 80,394 coins, making it the one of the top 10 largest bitcoin holders in the world, according to data from BitInfoCharts. The largest BTC whale owns 1.33% of all BTC in circulation.

The foundations' latest bitcoin (BTC-USD) purchase brings it another step closer to achieving its goal of accumulating $10B of stablecoin reserves by the end of Q3.

“For the first time, you’re starting to see a pegged currency that is attempting to observe the Bitcoin standard,” said Do Kwon, CEO and co-founder of Terraform Labs, as quoted by CNBC. “It’s making a strong directional bet that keeping a lot of those foreign reserves in the form of a digital native currency is going to be a winning recipe.”

Meanwhile, Luna (LUNA-USD -7.4%), the governance token of the Terra blockchain, is dropping to around $80 in afternoon trading amid a broader crypto selloff. Bitcoin (BTC-USD -9.0%) is falling to $36.3K.

In February, Terraform Labs and its CEO was ordered to comply with SEC subpoenas.