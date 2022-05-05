Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell emphasized on Wednesday the strength of the U.S. labor market. We'll see how strong it was in April when the U.S. Department of Labor issues its Employment Situation report Friday.

Economists are expecting the U.S. economy to add 391K nonfarm jobs in April, marginally lower than the 431K added in March, which itself declined from a whopping 750K in February. Key will be whether the March number is revised up or down.

The unemployment rate is expected to tick down to 3.5%, bringing it to its prepandemic low, from 3.6% in the previous month.

"Jobs creation, or hiring, should be on par with the previous solid reading and the unemployment rate could slip to match the prepandemic low of 3.5%," said Bankrate Senior Economic Analyst Mark Hamrick.

Beth Ann Bovino, U.S. chief economist at S&P Global Ratings is expecting 380K jobs to be added. That's lower than the March number, but in prepandemic terms, that would have been considered a great number, she said. She's also expecting the unemployment rate to fall to 3.5%.

Remember that the month-to-month job numbers can be choppy. To provide some context, job growth averaged 562K jobs per month in the first quarter of 2022, the same as the average monthly gain for 2021.

With inflation at a 40-year high, investors and analysts will be watching growth in average hourly earnings. The consensus estimate is a 5.5% Y/Y gain, easing off the 5.6% increase in March. Powell said on Wednesday that he isn't seeing a wage-price spiral.

For average hourly earnings, Bovino expects a 0.4% M/M increase, in line with consensus and the same increase as in March. "Inflation is going to eat away at that, so in real terms, year-over-year gains will likely be negative," she said.

Another point of interest is whether more people come back into the workforce. The labor force participation rate was at 62.4% in March, still below the 63.4% rate in February 2020, before the pandemic.

S&P Global's Bovino will be focused on the labor force participation rate. "When are we going to see people come back?" she asked. When the pandemic hit, some people near retirement age retired, but "that's a small part of it," she said. A big part of the drop in participation was in prime age workers aged 25 to 54. Child care issues may part of that, Bovino said.

"In a nutshell, the current jobs picture is not consistent with what a recession looks like," Bankrate's Hamrick said. "Of course, that could change. In the meantime, we know that employers are still having difficulty filling millions of open positions and new claims for unemployment benefits are close to the lowest in over fifty years."

Bovino said the "U.S. economy has come back but we have our scars." One risk facing the economy: the "pandemic is still lurking." The biggest risk she sees to the end of the current expansion is inflation and the Fed. The central bank's rate hikes will likely be felt in late 2022 into 2023. "2023 is where I get worried," she said.

One potential risk to the upside: a COVID vaccine for children under six years old could bring more people back into the workforce. "That would be a huge boost for the U.S. economy," Bovino said, adding that "higher productivity would ease pressure on inflation."

