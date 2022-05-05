Dropbox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line, revenue of $562.4M beats by $3.31M

May 05, 2022 4:06 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Dropbox press release (NASDAQ:DBX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line.
  • Revenue of $562.4M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.31M.
  • Total ARR ended at $2.290 billion, an increase of 8.4% from the same period last year. 
  • Paying users ended at 17.09 million, as compared to 15.83 million for the same period last year. Average revenue per paying user was $134.63, as compared to $132.55 for the same period last year.
  •  Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.3%, as compared to 80.2% for the same period last year.
  • Dropbox said it will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its conference call
