Dropbox Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line, revenue of $562.4M beats by $3.31M
May 05, 2022 4:06 PM ETDropbox, Inc. (DBX)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Dropbox press release (NASDAQ:DBX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.38 in-line.
- Revenue of $562.4M (+9.9% Y/Y) beats by $3.31M.
- Total ARR ended at $2.290 billion, an increase of 8.4% from the same period last year.
- Paying users ended at 17.09 million, as compared to 15.83 million for the same period last year. Average revenue per paying user was $134.63, as compared to $132.55 for the same period last year.
- Non-GAAP gross margin was 81.3%, as compared to 80.2% for the same period last year.
- Dropbox said it will provide forward-looking guidance in connection with this quarterly earnings announcement on its conference call