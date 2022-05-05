Sangamo Therapeutics GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01, revenue of $28.23M beats by $0.94M
May 05, 2022 4:06 PM ETSangamo Therapeutics, Inc. (SGMO)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Sangamo Therapeutics press release (NASDAQ:SGMO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.30 beats by $0.01.
- Revenue of $28.23M (+7.4% Y/Y) beats by $0.94M.
- Cash, cash equivalents and marketable securities as of March 31, 2022 were $400.3 million, compared to $464.7 million as of December 31, 2021.
- Guidance for 2022 Reiterated: On a GAAP basis, we continue to expect total operating expenses in the range of approximately $320 million to $350 million in 2022, which includes non-cash stock-based compensation expense.
- We continue to expect non-GAAP total operating expenses, excluding estimated non-cash stock-based compensation expense of approximately $40 million, in the range of approximately $280 million to $310 million in 2022.