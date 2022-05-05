Kratos Defense & Security Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $196.2M misses by $1.49M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance

  • Kratos Defense & Security press release (NASDAQ:KTOS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $196.2M (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.49M.
  • For the first quarter of 2022, Kratos reported consolidated bookings of $198.2 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 to 1.0, with consolidated bookings of $873.3 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1.0 for the last twelve months ended March 27, 2022.
  • Backlog on March 27, 2022 was $982.1 million, as compared to $953.9 million at December 26, 2021.
  • The company provides initial second quarter guidance and affirming our full year 2022 guidance as follows:
  • For Q2: Revenues of $205M - $215M (consensus of $214.60M); Adjusted EBITDA of $11M - $14M.
  • For FY 2022: Revenues of $880M - $920M (consensus of $897.05M); Adjusted EBITDA of $85M - $89M.
