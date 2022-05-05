Kratos Defense & Security Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03, revenue of $196.2M misses by $1.49M; issues Q2 and reaffirms FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 4:07 PM ETKratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (KTOS)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Kratos Defense & Security press release (NASDAQ:KTOS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $196.2M (+1.0% Y/Y) misses by $1.49M.
- For the first quarter of 2022, Kratos reported consolidated bookings of $198.2 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.0 to 1.0, with consolidated bookings of $873.3 million and a book-to-bill ratio of 1.1 to 1.0 for the last twelve months ended March 27, 2022.
- Backlog on March 27, 2022 was $982.1 million, as compared to $953.9 million at December 26, 2021.
- The company provides initial second quarter guidance and affirming our full year 2022 guidance as follows:
- For Q2: Revenues of $205M - $215M (consensus of $214.60M); Adjusted EBITDA of $11M - $14M.
- For FY 2022: Revenues of $880M - $920M (consensus of $897.05M); Adjusted EBITDA of $85M - $89M.