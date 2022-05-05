Alpha and Omega Semiconductor Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.16, revenue of $203.24M beats by $9.21M

  • Alpha and Omega Semiconductor press release (NASDAQ:AOSL): Q3 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.34 beats by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $203.24M (+20.1% Y/Y) beats by $9.21M.
  • 4Q22 Guidance:
  • Revenue to be approximately $190 million, plus or minus $10 million vs. $197.27M consensus.
  • GAAP gross margin to be 31.9% plus or minus 2%.
  • Non-GAAP gross margin guidance excludes $0.8 million amortization of acquired IP and $1.3 million of estimated share-based compensation charges.
  • GAAP operating expenses to be in the range of $44.3 million plus or minus $1 million.
  • Non-GAAP operating expenses exclude $8.1 million of estimated share-based compensation charges and $0.2 million of estimated legal expenses relating to the government investigation.
  • Interest expense is expected to be approximately $0.8 million.
  • Income tax expense is expected to be in the range of $1.3 million to $1.5 million.
