Virgin Galactic GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.04, revenue of $0.32M beats by $0.21M
May 05, 2022 4:08 PM ETVirgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (SPCE)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Virgin Galactic press release (NYSE:SPCE): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.36 misses by $0.04.
- Revenue of $0.32M beats by $0.21M.
- Q2 free cash flow is expected to be in the range of -$80M to -$90M.
- “We are executing on our plans to scale the business by developing our future fleet, investing in digital manufacturing technologies, and building out our commercial strategy to deliver a consumer experience like no other,” said Michael Colglazier, Chief Executive Officer of Virgin Galactic. “Against a backdrop of escalating supply chain and labor constraints, our teams are containing the majority of these issues to minimize impact on schedules. We look forward to returning to space in the fourth quarter and launching commercial service in the first quarter of next year.”