Resolute Forest Products (NYSE:RFP) -1.2% in Thursday's trading after comfortably beating Q1 adjusted earnings estimates, on gains in its pulp and paper sectors from improved pricing and the idling of a U.S. mill.

Q1 net income increased to $210M, or $2.68/share, from $87M, or $1.06/share in the year-earlier quarter, while revenues rose 8% Y/Y to $945M, below analyst consensus.

While fundamentals for building materials are expected to remain positive, the company warned that inflationary pressures and rising interest rates could hurt pricing and margins.

"Paper prices are strong and will continue to be strong," but Resolute (RFP) has no plans to bring on additional paper capacity, CEO Remi Lalonde said during the company's earnings conference call.

Resolute Forest Products' (RFP) price return shows 2%-3% losses both YTD and during the past year.