Texas Roadhouse GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.15, revenue of $987.49M beats by $14.52M
May 05, 2022
- Texas Roadhouse press release (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.15.
- Revenue of $987.49M (+23.3% Y/Y) beats by $14.52M.
- Comparable restaurant sales increased 16.0% at company restaurants and increased 20.4% at domestic franchise restaurants.
- Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 213 basis points to 16.4%.
- FY22 Outlook: Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 9.3% compared to the prior year; Total capital expenditures of ~$230M including as many as five relocations.