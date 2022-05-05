Texas Roadhouse GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.15, revenue of $987.49M beats by $14.52M

May 05, 2022 4:09 PM ETTexas Roadhouse, Inc. (TXRH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor2 Comments
  • Texas Roadhouse press release (NASDAQ:TXRH): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.08 beats by $0.15.
  • Revenue of $987.49M (+23.3% Y/Y) beats by $14.52M.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increased 16.0% at company restaurants and increased 20.4% at domestic franchise restaurants.
  • Restaurant margin, as a percentage of restaurant and other sales, decreased 213 basis points to 16.4%.
  • FY22 Outlook: Comparable restaurant sales at company restaurants for the first five weeks of the second quarter of fiscal 2022 increased 9.3% compared to the prior year; Total capital expenditures of ~$230M including as many as five relocations.
