FuboTV Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 misses by $0.16, revenue of $242.02M misses by $0.64M

May 05, 2022 4:11 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
  • FuboTV press release (NYSE:FUBO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 misses by $0.16.
  • Revenue of $242.02M (+102.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.64M.
  • Shares -2%.
  • "North American Streaming business delivered double-digit yearover-year growth in total paid subscribers (up 81% to 1,056,245), total revenue (up 98% to $236.7 million), and advertising revenue (up 81% to $22.8 million)."
  • Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected between $220-$225M vs. consensus of $244.66M; and subscribers 965-975M.
  • For full year, revenue of $1,020-$1,030M and subscribers 1,465-1,485.
  • ROW Streaming Outlook: "We are guiding to Q2 2022 revenue of $5-$6 million and subscribers of 300,000-310,000. On a full-year basis, we are increasing our previous guidance to projected revenue of $20-$25 million and total year-end subscribers of 300,000-310,000."
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.