FuboTV Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 misses by $0.16, revenue of $242.02M misses by $0.64M
May 05, 2022 4:11 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor8 Comments
- FuboTV press release (NYSE:FUBO): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.69 misses by $0.16.
- Revenue of $242.02M (+102.2% Y/Y) misses by $0.64M.
- Shares -2%.
- "North American Streaming business delivered double-digit yearover-year growth in total paid subscribers (up 81% to 1,056,245), total revenue (up 98% to $236.7 million), and advertising revenue (up 81% to $22.8 million)."
- Q2 2022 Guidance: Revenue expected between $220-$225M vs. consensus of $244.66M; and subscribers 965-975M.
- For full year, revenue of $1,020-$1,030M and subscribers 1,465-1,485.
- ROW Streaming Outlook: "We are guiding to Q2 2022 revenue of $5-$6 million and subscribers of 300,000-310,000. On a full-year basis, we are increasing our previous guidance to projected revenue of $20-$25 million and total year-end subscribers of 300,000-310,000."