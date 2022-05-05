Monster Beverage GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.52B beats by $90M
May 05, 2022 4:12 PM ETMonster Beverage Corporation (MNST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Monster Beverage press release (NASDAQ:MNST): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.55 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.52B (+22.6% Y/Y) beats by $90M.
- As of March 31, 2022, the Company had $1.01 billion in cash and cash equivalents, $1.72 billion in short-term investments and $65.7 million in long-term investments.
- “We completed our acquisition of CANarchy Craft Brewery Collective LLC on February 17, 2022. We remain encouraged with the opportunities this acquisition presents to us in the alcohol space and the potential through their distribution network,” Sacks added.