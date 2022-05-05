Zillow reports Q1 results

May 05, 2022 4:12 PM ETZillow Group, Inc. (Z)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA5 Comments
  • Zillow press release (NASDAQ:Z): Q1 GAAP net income was $16 million
  • Revenue of $4.3B (+252.5% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million exceeded the high end of the company's Q1 outlook range.
  • IMT segment revenue grew 10% year over year to $490 million, above the $487 million midpoint of the company's outlook range.
  • Premier Agent revenue grew 9% year over year to $363 million, meeting the midpoint of the company's outlook range.
  • Rentals revenue decreased 5% year over year to $61 million.
  • Homes segment revenue of $3.7 billion exceeded the company's outlook as the wind-down of its iBuying operations continued to progress faster than anticipated.
  • Mortgages segment revenue was $46 million, near the midpoint of the company's outlook range, as rising interest rates impacted refinance activity more than expected.
