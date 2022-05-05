Zillow reports Q1 results
May 05, 2022
- Zillow press release (NASDAQ:Z): Q1 GAAP net income was $16 million
- Revenue of $4.3B (+252.5% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
- Adjusted EBITDA of $220 million exceeded the high end of the company's Q1 outlook range.
- IMT segment revenue grew 10% year over year to $490 million, above the $487 million midpoint of the company's outlook range.
- Premier Agent revenue grew 9% year over year to $363 million, meeting the midpoint of the company's outlook range.
- Rentals revenue decreased 5% year over year to $61 million.
- Homes segment revenue of $3.7 billion exceeded the company's outlook as the wind-down of its iBuying operations continued to progress faster than anticipated.
- Mortgages segment revenue was $46 million, near the midpoint of the company's outlook range, as rising interest rates impacted refinance activity more than expected.