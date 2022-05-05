Clean Energy Fuels Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.03, revenue of $77.14M misses by $12.47M

May 05, 2022 4:13 PM ETClean Energy Fuels Corp. (CLNE)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • Clean Energy Fuels press release (NASDAQ:CLNE): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.05 misses by $0.03.
  • Revenue of $77.14M (+0.1% Y/Y) misses by $12.47M.
  • Outlook:
  • GAAP net loss for 2022 is expected to range from approximately ($57) to ($65) million, assuming no unrealized gains or losses on commodity swap and customer contracts relating to the Company’s Zero Now truck financing program, and including Amazon warrant charges estimated to range from $34 to $44 million.
  • Consensus EPS Estimate for 2022 is -$0.02; Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $400.33M.
