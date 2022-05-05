Appian Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.07, revenue of $114.27M beats by $7.08M; issues Q2 and updates FY22 guidance
May 05, 2022 4:13 PM ETAppian Corporation (APPN)By: Meghavi Singh, SA News Editor
- Appian press release (NASDAQ:APPN): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of -$0.06 beats by $0.07.
- Revenue of $114.27M (+28.6% Y/Y) beats by $7.08M.
- Adjusted EBITDA loss was -$3.4M for the first quarter of 2022, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $0.4M for the first quarter of 2021.
- Non-GAAP operating loss was -$5.1M for the first quarter of 2022, compared to -$0.9M for the first quarter of 2021.
- Second Quarter 2022 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $55.8 million and $56.3 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 31% and 32%; Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $102.8 million and $104.8 million vs. consensus of $100.98M, representing a year-over-year increase of between 24% and 26%; Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of -$25.0M and -$22.0M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.37 and -$0.33 vs. consensus of -$0.30, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.4 million.
- Full Year 2022 Guidance: Cloud subscription revenue is expected to be in the range of $236.0 million and $238.0 million, representing year-over-year growth of between 32% and 33%; Total revenue is expected to be in the range of $453.0 million and $457.0 million vs. consensus of $445.34M, representing a year-over-year increase of between 23% and 24%; Adjusted EBITDA loss is expected to be in the range of -$53.0M and -$50.0M; Non-GAAP net loss per share is expected to be in the range of -$0.82 and -$0.77 vs. consensus of -$0.81, assuming weighted average common shares outstanding of 72.5 million.