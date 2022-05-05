B&G Foods acquires Growers Express' frozen vegetable manufacturing operations
May 05, 2022 4:14 PM ETBGSBy: Jessica Kuruthukulangara, SA News Editor
- B&G Foods (BGS) said Thursday it acquired the frozen vegetable manufacturing operations of Growers Express.
- Terms were not disclosed.
- The acquired assets include inventory, equipment, a sublease for a portion of a manufacturing facility in Yuma, Arizona, and a lease for a warehouse facility in San Luis, Arizona.
- BGS funded the acquisition with cash on hand and revolving loans under its credit facility.
- The acquisition is expected to result in a slight reduction to BGS' consolidated leverage ratio.
- Approx. 155 employees will transfer to BGS.
- "By increasing the variety and volume of Green Giant frozen vegetable products produced at internal manufacturing facilities, we expect to reduce inefficiencies, reduce costs and reduce supply chain risk for certain Green Giant frozen products," said BGS CEO Casey Keller.
- BGS also repurchased the master license deal for certain Green Giant Fresh vegetable products and will assume responsibility for the administration of related sublicense agreements.
- Growers Express produces, packages and sells frozen vegetable products, primarily Green Giant Riced Veggies and Green Giant Veggie Spirals.