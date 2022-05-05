Cognex Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.03, revenue of $282.41M beats by $5.18M
May 05, 2022 4:14 PM ETCognex Corporation (CGNX)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
- Cognex press release (NASDAQ:CGNX): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 beats by $0.03.
- Revenue of $282.41M (+18.1% Y/Y) beats by $5.18M.
- Gross margin was 72% for both Q1-22 and Q4-21 compared with 77% for Q1-21 due to higher prices Cognex has been paying to purchase components and other inventory that are in short supply.
- Outlook Q2: Cognex expects revenue in Q2-22 will be between $265 million and $285 million. On a sequential basis, the company believes that higher revenue from the consumer electronics industry will be offset by the timing of large projects in logistics and slower spending trends in the broader factory automation market. For all of 2022, Cognex expects that annual revenue from both consumer electronics and logistics will grow over 2021.
- Gross margin for Q2-22 is expected to be in the low-70% range, and below the company’s mid-70% long-term target due to higher supply chain costs.
- Operating expenses are expected to be roughly flat on a sequential basis.
- The effective tax rate is expected to be 16%, excluding discrete tax items.