Universal Display GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.07, revenue of $150.5M beats by $6.69M

  • Universal Display press release (NASDAQ:OLED): Q1 GAAP EPS of $1.05 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $150.5M (+12.3% Y/Y) beats by $6.69M.
  • Revenue from material sales was $86.7 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $79.8 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Revenue from royalty and license fees was $59.8 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $50.9 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • Operating income was $62.3 million in the first quarter of 2022 as compared to $63.6 million in the first quarter of 2021.
  • 2022 Guidance: The Company continues to believe that its 2022 revenue will be approximately in the range of $625 million to $650 million.
