Opendoor Technologies GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.18, revenue of $5.2B beats by $910M
May 05, 2022 4:15 PM ETOpendoor Technologies Inc. (OPEN)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor11 Comments
- Opendoor Technologies press release (NASDAQ:OPEN): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.04 beats by $0.18.
- Revenue of $5.2B (+595.9% Y/Y) beats by $910M.
- 12,669 total homes sold, up 415% versus 1Q21, demonstrating rapid consumer adoption of our product offerings.
- Record gross profit of $535 million, versus $97M in prior year quarter; Adjusted EBITDA of $176M versus -$2M.
- Inventory balance of 13,360 homes, representing $4.7 billion in value, up 455%; Purchased 9,020 homes, up 151% versus 1Q21.
- Outlook: 2Q22 revenue guidance of $4.1 - $4.3B, up 254% Y/Y at the midpoint of range; 2Q22 Adjusted EBITDA guidance of $170 - $190M, up 604% Y/Y at the midpoint of range.