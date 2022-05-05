CloudFlare Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.01, revenue of $212.2M beats by $6.54M

May 05, 2022 4:17 PM ETCloudflare, Inc. (NET)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor19 Comments
  • CloudFlare press release (NYSE:NET): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.01.
  • Revenue of $212.2M (+53.7% Y/Y) beats by $6.54M.
  • Record dollar-based net retention of 127%, representing an increase of 400 basis points year-over-year
  • Strong paying customer growth, with a record addition of roughly 14,000 paying customers in the quarter, bringing the total number of paying customers to 154,109

  • For the second quarter of fiscal 2022, we expect:

    • Total revenue of $226.5 to $227.5 million vs. $217.76M consensus
    • Non-GAAP loss from operations of $2.0 to $1.0 million
    • Non-GAAP net income (loss) per share of $(0.01) to $0.00 vs. $0.00 consensus, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 325 million for a net loss per share, and approximately 344 million for a net income per share

    For the full year fiscal 2022, we expect:

    • Total revenue of $955.0 to $959.0 million vs. $932.44M consensus
    • Non-GAAP income from operations of $10.0 to $14.0 million
    • Non-GAAP net income per share of $0.03 to $0.04 vs. $0.03 consensus, utilizing weighted average common shares outstanding of approximately 345 million
