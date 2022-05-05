HubSpot Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.07, revenue of $395.6M beats by $12.55M

May 05, 2022 4:17 PM ETHubSpot, Inc. (HUBS)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor3 Comments
  • HubSpot press release (NYSE:HUBS): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.54 beats by $0.07.
  • Revenue of $395.6M (+40.6% Y/Y) beats by $12.55M.
  • Q2 Outlook: Total revenue of $409M to $410M vs. consensus of $411.91M; Non-GAAP operating income of $27M to $28M; Non-GAAP EPS of $0.42 to $0.44 vs. consensus of $0.50; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of ~51.2M.
  • FY2022 Outlook: Total revenue of $1.722B to $1.728B vs. consensus of $1.73B; Non-GAAP operating income of $152M to $154M; Non-GAAP EPS of $2.40 to $2.42 vs. consensus of $2.41; Weighted average diluted shares outstanding of ~51.5M.
