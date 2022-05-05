Twist Bioscience GAAP EPS of -$1.13 beats by $0.14, revenue of $48.13M beats by $2.88M

May 05, 2022 4:18 PM ETTwist Bioscience Corporation (TWST)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor
  • Twist Bioscience press release (NASDAQ:TWST): FQ2 GAAP EPS of -$1.13 beats by $0.14.
  • Revenue of $48.13M (+54.3% Y/Y) beats by $2.88M.
  • As of March 31, 2022, the company had $604.4 million in cash, cash equivalents and investments.
  • Total orders received for the second quarter of fiscal 2022 were $55.0 million compared to $41.7 million for the same period of fiscal 2021.
  • Shipped products to approximately 2,000 customers in the second quarter of fiscal 2022, versus approximately 1,700 in the second quarter of fiscal 2021.
  • 2022 Guidance: Revenue is now expected to be in the range of $191 million - $199 million
  • SynBio revenue including Ginkgo Bioworks is expected to be in the range of $71 million to $73 million
  • NGS revenue is estimated to be in the range of $94 million to $96 million
  • Biopharma revenue is estimated to be approximately $26 million to $30 million
  • Gross margin is expected to be 37% for fiscal 2022 which reflects the impact of expected costs associated with ramping our Wilsonville, Oregon “Factory of the Future” facility to bring it online; excluding these expected costs, gross margin would be 42% to 44%
  • Operating expenses including R&D and SG&A are expected to be approximately $335 million for the year
  • Net loss is expected to be approximately $260 to $265 million.
