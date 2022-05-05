Shake Shack gains after double-digit increase in comparable sales

May 05, 2022 4:19 PM ETShake Shack Inc. (SHAK)By: Clark Schultz, SA News Editor

Shake Shack To Raise Prices As Inflation Continues To Rise

Joe Raedle/Getty Images News

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday after Q1 results came in ahead of expectations.

Total revenue in Q1 increased 31.0% to $203.4M. Same-Shack sales were up 10.3% with COVID restrictions peeled off in many regions compared to a year ago.

SHAK's operating loss was $13.9M. Shack-level operating profit was 15.2% of sales for the quarter vs. 15.0% a year ago.

Inflationary pressures showed up with food and paper costs rising to 80 bps to 30.4% of sales, while labor costs fell 10 bps to 30.7% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6M in Q4 vs. $9.1M a year ago.

The company opened seven domestic Company-operated Shack openings, including two drive-thru locations in Livonia, Michigan and Vineland Pointe, Florida. There were also six licensed Shack openings, including the first Shack in Nanjing, China.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack (SHAK) sees Q2 comparable sales rising at a low-to-mid-teens rate.

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) gained 2.96% to $57.80 in after-hours trading after they peeled off 6.25% during the regular session.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.