Shake Shack gains after double-digit increase in comparable sales

Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) traded higher in the after-hours session on Thursday after Q1 results came in ahead of expectations.

Total revenue in Q1 increased 31.0% to $203.4M. Same-Shack sales were up 10.3% with COVID restrictions peeled off in many regions compared to a year ago.

SHAK's operating loss was $13.9M. Shack-level operating profit was 15.2% of sales for the quarter vs. 15.0% a year ago.

Inflationary pressures showed up with food and paper costs rising to 80 bps to 30.4% of sales, while labor costs fell 10 bps to 30.7% of sales.

Adjusted EBITDA was $9.6M in Q4 vs. $9.1M a year ago.

The company opened seven domestic Company-operated Shack openings, including two drive-thru locations in Livonia, Michigan and Vineland Pointe, Florida. There were also six licensed Shack openings, including the first Shack in Nanjing, China.

Looking ahead, Shake Shack (SHAK) sees Q2 comparable sales rising at a low-to-mid-teens rate.

Shares of Shake Shack (SHAK) gained 2.96% to $57.80 in after-hours trading after they peeled off 6.25% during the regular session.