FuboTV drops another 8% as loss widens, revenue outlook falls short

May 05, 2022 4:20 PM ETfuboTV Inc. (FUBO)By: Jason Aycock, SA News Editor3 Comments

Man watches soccer match on television and bets on the game with betting app on phone

mikkelwilliam/E+ via Getty Images

FuboTV stock (NYSE:FUBO) is adding to its regular-session drop after hours, -7.5% postmarket after its first-quarter earnings disappointed with a wider net loss and contained downbeat revenue guidance.

The stock had slipped 9.9% during the regular-session sell-off today.

Q1 revenues grew 102%, largely as expected, to $242 million.

Expenses also more than doubled, though, to $377.3 million. And net loss swelled to $140.8 million from a year-ago loss of $70.2 million, with a margin of -58.2%.

Adjusted EBITDA worsened accordingly, to -$105.5 million from a prior-year -$46.5 million.

“In our first quarter, against a challenging macro environment, fuboTV achieved strong growth in subscribers and revenue, with North American subscriber growth of 81% year-over-year,” said co-founder and CEO David Gandler.

“In a less robust advertising market, however, we experienced some pressure on adjusted contribution margin due to slower ad sales growth than we had initially expected, with ad revenue up 81% year-over-year," he says.

In operating metrics, North American subscribers rose 81% to 1.06 million, with their revenue up 98%. Subscription average revenue per user in the region was up 2% to $64.16, while advertising ARPU dipped 5% to $6.87.

In Rest of World streaming, subscribers rose 102% to 305,000, and revenue up 66% to $5.5 million. Total ARPU there rose 2% to $7.63.

Operating cash flow was -$126.6 million; relative to Q1, "our expectation is that operating cash flow losses will moderate meaningfully over the rest of the year."

A strong balance sheet - the company wrapped the quarter with $456 million in cash - should take the company through 2023, Gandler says.

For Q2, it's guiding to revenue of $225 million-$231 million, light of consensus for $244.7 million, and subscribers of 1.265 million-1.285 million. For the full year, it sees revenue of $1.04 billion-$1.055 billion, vs. consensus for $1.11 billion.

Conference call to come at 5:30 p.m. ET.

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.