Republic Services Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.97B beats by $80M
May 05, 2022 4:20 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Republic Services press release (NYSE:RSG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $2.97B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
- Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $705.6 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $530.9 million
- Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for 2022.
- First quarter adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $903.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.4 percent of revenue.
- Core price increased revenue by 6.0 percent. Core price consisted of 7.6 percent in the open market and 3.5 percent in the restricted portion of the business.