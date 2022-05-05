Republic Services Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.09, revenue of $2.97B beats by $80M

May 05, 2022 4:20 PM ETRepublic Services, Inc. (RSG)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • Republic Services press release (NYSE:RSG): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.14 beats by $0.09.
  • Revenue of $2.97B (+14.2% Y/Y) beats by $80M.
  • Generated Cash Flow from Operations of $705.6 million and Adjusted Free Cash Flow of $530.9 million
  • Named to Barron's 100 Most Sustainable Companies List for 2022.
  • First quarter adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, was $903.5 million and adjusted EBITDA margin was 30.4 percent of revenue.
  • Core price increased revenue by 6.0 percent. Core price consisted of 7.6 percent in the open market and 3.5 percent in the restricted portion of the business.
To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.