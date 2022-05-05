DoorDash GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.5B beats by $120M

May 05, 2022 4:21 PM ETDoorDash, Inc. (DASH)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor6 Comments
  • DoorDash press release (NYSE:DASH): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.06.
  • Revenue of $1.5B (+36.4% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
  • Grew Monthly Active Users and DashPass members to new record highs.
  • Total Orders grew 23% Y/Y to 404M, and Marketplace GOV grew 25% Y/Y to $12.4B.
  • Q2 and FY22 Outlook: Q2 Marketplace GOV seen between $12.1 and $12.5, with Q2 Adjusted EBITDA between $0 and $100M.
  • 2022 Marketplace GOV between $49 and $51B, up from previous expectation for 2022 Marketplace GOV between $48 and $50B. Adjusted EBITDA between $0 and $500M, which is consistent with previous expectation
