DoorDash GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.06, revenue of $1.5B beats by $120M
May 05, 2022 4:21 PM ET DoorDash, Inc. (DASH)
- DoorDash press release (NYSE:DASH): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.48 misses by $0.06.
- Revenue of $1.5B (+36.4% Y/Y) beats by $120M.
- Grew Monthly Active Users and DashPass members to new record highs.
- Total Orders grew 23% Y/Y to 404M, and Marketplace GOV grew 25% Y/Y to $12.4B.
- Q2 and FY22 Outlook: Q2 Marketplace GOV seen between $12.1 and $12.5, with Q2 Adjusted EBITDA between $0 and $100M.
- 2022 Marketplace GOV between $49 and $51B, up from previous expectation for 2022 Marketplace GOV between $48 and $50B. Adjusted EBITDA between $0 and $500M, which is consistent with previous expectation