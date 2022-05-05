Synaptics Non-GAAP EPS of $3.75 beats by $0.20, revenue of $470.1M beats by $5.45M
May 05, 2022 4:21 PM ETSynaptics Incorporated (SYNA)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor
- Synaptics press release (NASDAQ:SYNA): FQ3 Non-GAAP EPS of $3.75 beats by $0.20.
- Revenue of $470.1M (+44.3% Y/Y) beats by $5.45M.
- Q4 Outlook: Revenue $460M to $490M vs. consensus of $466.75M; Non-GAAP Gross Margin 60.5$ to 61.5%; Non-GAAP Operating Expense $107M to $111M.
- Dean Butler, Chief Financial Officer of Synaptics, added, “We are forecasting continued growth for our fourth quarter of fiscal 2022 driven by strong demand for the company’s IoT products. Our backlog remains strong with overall demand continuing to outpace our supply availability. We expect gross margins and operating profits to remain at near record levels for the June quarter, despite semiconductor supply chain constraints and changing input prices.”