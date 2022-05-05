Ellington Financial Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.04
May 05, 2022 4:23 PM ETEllington Financial Inc. (EFC)By: Gaurav Batavia, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Ellington Financial press release (NYSE:EFC): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.40 misses by $0.04.
- Book value per common share as of March 31, 2022 of $17.74, including the effects of dividends of $0.45 per common share for the quarter.
- Dividend yield of 10.7% based on the May 4, 2022 closing stock price of $16.86 per share, and monthly dividend of $0.15 per common share declared on May 2, 2022.
- Debt-to-equity ratio of 3.2:1 and recourse debt-to-equity ratio of 2.3:12 as of March 31, 2022.