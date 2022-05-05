BlackLine Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.09, revenue of $120.24M beats by $0.67M
May 05, 2022 4:23 PM ETBlackLine, Inc. (BL)By: Pranav Ghumatkar, SA News Editor1 Comment
- BlackLine press release (NASDAQ:BL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $0.01 beats by $0.09.
- Revenue of $120.24M (+21.6% Y/Y) beats by $0.67M.
- Added 72 net new customers in the first quarter for a total of 3,897 customers at March 31, 2022.
- Expanded the company’s user base to 337,939 at March 31, 2022.
- Achieved a dollar-based net revenue retention rate of 110% at March 31, 2022.
- Q2 Outlook: Total GAAP revenue is expected to be in the range of $126 million to $127 million.
- Non-GAAP net income attributable to BlackLine is expected to be in the range of $0 million to $1 million, or $0.00 to $0.01 per share on 72.5 million diluted weighted average shares outstanding.