Air Lease Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.37, revenue of $596.7M beats by $37.87M

May 05, 2022 4:24 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
  • Air Lease press release (NYSE:AL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.37.
  • Revenue of $596.7M (+25.7% Y/Y) beats by $37.87M.
  • Placed 97% of company's contracted orderbook positions on long-term leases for aircraft delivering through the end of 2023 and have placed 52% of its entire orderbook.
  • Ended the quarter with $29.5B in committed minimum future rental payments consisting of $14.1B in contracted minimum rental payments on the aircraft in its existing fleet and $15.4B in minimum future rental payments related to aircraft on order.
