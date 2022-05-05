Air Lease Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.37, revenue of $596.7M beats by $37.87M
May 05, 2022 4:24 PM ETAir Lease Corporation (AL)By: Khyathi Dalal, SA News Editor
- Air Lease press release (NYSE:AL): Q1 Non-GAAP EPS of $1.76 beats by $0.37.
- Revenue of $596.7M (+25.7% Y/Y) beats by $37.87M.
- Placed 97% of company's contracted orderbook positions on long-term leases for aircraft delivering through the end of 2023 and have placed 52% of its entire orderbook.
- Ended the quarter with $29.5B in committed minimum future rental payments consisting of $14.1B in contracted minimum rental payments on the aircraft in its existing fleet and $15.4B in minimum future rental payments related to aircraft on order.