T2 Biosystems GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.02, revenue of $7.23M beats by $0.53M

May 05, 2022 4:24 PM ETT2 Biosystems, Inc. (TTOO)By: Ravikash, SA News Editor
  • T2 Biosystems press release (NASDAQ:TTOO): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.10 misses by $0.02.
  • Revenue of $7.23M (+3.3% Y/Y) beats by $0.53M.
  • Outlook:
  • The Company continues to expect full year 2022 total revenue of $28.0 to $31.0 million, including product revenue of $16.0 to $17.0 million and research contribution revenue of $12.0 to $14.0 million.
  • Consensus Revenue Estimate for 2022 is $29.67M.
  • The Company continues to expect to close 60 to 70 T2Dx Instrument contracts in 2022 and COVID-19 revenue to decrease from $9.5 to $3.5 million.
