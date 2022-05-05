CareTrust REIT FFO of $0.37 in-line, revenue of $46.48M misses by $3.52M

May 05, 2022 4:24 PM ETCareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE)By: Shweta Agarwal, SA News Editor1 Comment
  • CareTrust REIT press release (NASDAQ:CTRE): Q1 FFO of $0.37 in-line.
  • Normalized FAD of $37.9 million, a 4.8% increase over the prior year, and normalized FAD per share of $0.39; and
  • Revenue of $46.48M (+1.6% Y/Y) misses by $3.52M.
  • Shares -2%.
  • As of quarter end, CareTrust reported net debt-to-annualized normalized run rate EBITDA of 3.9x, which is under the Company's target leverage range of 4.0x to 5.0x, and a net debt-to-enterprise value of approximately 26.6%.
  • "While progress has been made on the disposition strategy laid out last quarter, we need more visibility into the execution of dispositions and possible re-tenanting work over the coming months before issuing guidance for this year," management.
