Insulet GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.17, revenue of $295.4M beats by $7.41M

May 05, 2022 4:25 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
- Insulet press release (NASDAQ:PODD): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.17.
- Revenue of $295.4M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.41M.
- Gross margin of 71.0%, up 460 basis points
- Operating income of $37.9 million, or 12.8% of revenue, compared to operating income of $16.3 million, or 6.5% of revenue, in the prior year
- Net income of $27.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year
- Adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $35.1, or 13.9% of revenue, in the prior year