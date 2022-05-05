Insulet GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.17, revenue of $295.4M beats by $7.41M

May 05, 2022 4:25 PM ETInsulet Corporation (PODD)By: Manshi Mamtora, CFA
  • Insulet press release (NASDAQ:PODD): Q1 GAAP EPS of $0.40 beats by $0.17.
  • Revenue of $295.4M (+17.1% Y/Y) beats by $7.41M.
  • Gross margin of 71.0%, up 460 basis points
  • Operating income of $37.9 million, or 12.8% of revenue, compared to operating income of $16.3 million, or 6.5% of revenue, in the prior year
  • Net income of $27.8 million, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to $0.0 million, or $0.00 per diluted share, in the prior year
  • Adjusted EBITDA of $63.0 million, or 21.3% of revenue, compared to $35.1, or 13.9% of revenue, in the prior year
