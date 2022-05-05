Live Nation Entertainment GAAP EPS of -$0.39 beats by $0.40, revenue of $1.8B misses by $80M
May 05, 2022 4:26 PM ETLive Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV)By: Niloofer Shaikh, SA News Editor1 Comment
- Live Nation Entertainment press release (NYSE:LYV): Q1 GAAP EPS of -$0.39 beats by $0.40.
- Revenue of $1.8B (+519.4% Y/Y) misses by $80M.
- Adjusted Operating income of $209M.
- "All leading indicators point to double-digit growth in fan attendance at our concerts this year relative to 2019. We continued to build our flywheel, with over 70 million tickets now sold for shows in 2022, up 36% compared to this point in 2019, and committed show count is up 44% through late April relative to 2019, setting us up for continued ticket sales over the year."