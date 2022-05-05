Bionano Genomics (NASDAQ:BNGO), a provider of optical genome mapping (OGM) solutions, is trading lower in the post-market Thursday despite reporting better than expected revenue for 1Q 2022 as the company’s net loss for the period climbed after a decline in gross margin.

The total revenue for the quarter reached $5.7M, with a ~80% YoY growth, indicating an improvement from the ~58% YoY growth recorded in the preceding quarter.

The company sold 3,225 nanochannel array flowcells in 1Q 2021, implying ~24% YoY growth, while the installed base of Saphyr systems rose ~64% YoY to 176, up from 164 at the 2021-year-end.

“We believe our Q1 results, which include record revenues for any Bionano Q1, show that the momentum in our business from 2021 has carried into 2022,” Chief Executive Erik Holmlin remarked ahead of the conference call at 4:30 p.m. EST.

Meanwhile, the cost of revenue increased ~136% YoY to $3.6M, and the gross margin slipped to ~15% from ~33% in the prior-year period driving the net loss ~201% YoY higher to ~$30.0M. In 4Q 2021, Bionano (BNGO) reported ~96% jump in net loss as gross margin reached ~4% from ~30% in the previous year’s quarter.

However, the cash and equivalents at the end of 1Q 2022 stood relatively steady at $24.0M compared to $24.6M at the 2021 year-end.

For 2022, Bionano (BNGO) reiterated its previously issued guidance for $24M – $27M revenue, indicating ~33% – ~50% YoY growth. The current Street forecasts suggest $26.0M revenue for the company in 2022.